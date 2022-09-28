iOS 16.1 brings Watch-Less Apple Fitness+ Service

iOS 16.1 is currently in beta phase and brings the ability to view Fitness+ content without an Apple Watch.

iPhone and Apple TV users will soon be able to subscribe and consume Apple’s fitness service on their devices. Developers noticed in the iOS 16.1 beta how an Apple Fitness+ subscription is now allowed, and it doesn’t prompt the user to connect an Apple Watch. The same goes for tvOS 16.1 beta, where users could connect their iPhones to get Fitness+.

tvOS 16.1 Developer Beta 2 Changes… pic.twitter.com/MGYVDdykgJ — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) September 21, 2022

Apple announced how its fitness-centric platform would be available to iPhone users in 21 countries, including Germany, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Austria, the UAE, Spain, Russia, Portugal, Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Indonesia and the US.

Apple Fitness+ began in December 2020 and now has more than 3,000 meditation and workout videos. The subscription-based service can be accessed on Apple TV, iPad and iPhone for $9.99 monthly.