iOS 16.1 to have live activities feature

Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iOS 16.1 version will have a lock screen feature called Live Activities.

The API for Live Activities has recently been sent to developers in order for them to incorporate in their apps. Live Activities are notifications users can interact with and stay up to date, allowing them to keep an eye on it in real time while staying in the Lock Screen.

Activities and notifications can be viewed on the Lock Screen, thereby eliminating the need to enter a passcode or unlocking the iPhone. Apple has mentioned that iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro users will have something extra to look forward to- Live Activities will be visible in Dynamic Island.

The release candidate for iOS 16.1 has been sent to developers, and apps that have Live Activities can now be uploaded on the App Store. Currently, TestFlight is the platform for Live Activities testing.