iOS 16.2 Home app upgrade moved to list of ‘Major Issues’

Apple’s recent Home architecture update has been moved to its ‘Major Issues’ internal list.

iOS 16.2’s Home update included an update option for Home users for a ‘new and stable’ architecture. However, a number of users have reported broken setups, devices, and scenes after Apple’s recommendation. It was so widespread that Apple ultimately pulled the update from the public and vowed to fix the architecture before relaunching it.

The Cupertino-based company then put the Home update in its major issues list, which is normally reserved for significant widespread problems. Apple Stores and authorized service providers use the list when faced with numerous customer-facing issues.

Apple has provided a support document on its official website to try and fix the problems caused by the Home update. However, there’s no timeline on when the new version will be released and how the company intends to get the broken devices working again.