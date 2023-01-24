iOS 16.3 is now available for update

Apple has released the much-awaited iOS 16.3 for iPhone and iPad users.

iOS 16.3 is the third version of iOS 16, which came out in September last year. It’s the third iteration of iOS 16 and launched a month after iOS 16.2 was released. Those with supported iPad and iPhone models can download the update by going to their device’s Settings, General, and Software Update.

iOS 16.3 brings about several new features, including Advanced Data Protection, Sing in Apple Music, and the Freeform app. Apple ID Security Keys are also introduced, alongside 2nd-generation HomePod support and the new Unity wallpaper. Emergency SOS in supported devices has been tweaked to prevent accidental calls.

Bugs have also been squashed, namely CarPlay and music requests via Siri and the horizontal lines on iPhone 14 Pro Max. Security updates have also been launched for older iOS users in iOS 12.5.7 and iOS 15.7.3.