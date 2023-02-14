iOS 16.3.1 and watchOS 9.3.1 launches

Apple has made watchOS 9.3.1, iOS 16.3.1, and iPadOS 16.3.1 available to users all over the globe.

watchOS 9.3, iOS 16.3, and iPadOS 16.3 were released last January 23, along with tvOS 16.3 launching a day after. The major update brought about added sensor compatibility for Apple smart speakers HomePod mini and HomePod, as well as hardware security keys. The newer update bring performance improvements and bug fixes, and singular changes such as Find My and Siri concerns and iCloud settings. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14, in particular, get Crash Detection feature optimizations.

Users can now download the latest update by going to their device’s Settings app, then General, and Software Update. iOS 16.4 is under beta testing, but could be made available soon. However, there hasn’t been any official announcement or an exact date for the launch.