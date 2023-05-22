iOS 16.6 reveals Contact Key Verification for iMessage

The first developer beta of the iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 shows an early iMessage verification system for user privacy and protection.

Apple introduced several security features to prevent data leakage in its iMessage and iCloud platform. In the first showing of iOS 16.6, Apple has taken things a step further with the iMessage Contact Key feature. Currently, the feature may not be enabled but it serves as an indicator of the direction Apple is taking to protect its users. The Cupertino-based company gave a 2023 release timeline when it introduced iMessage Contact Key.

Contact Key Verification is a feature that lets users check if they are conversing with an intended recipient and without having to worry about outside party interference. Users can verify through a Contact Verification Code over FaceTime, in-person, or other secure channels. iMessage Contact Key users will be notified if their encrypted communications or cloud servers were breached or monitored.