iOS 17.1 beta fixes Messages bug

Apple released the second iOS 17.1 beta this week, with a fix for a Messages search functionality bug for iPhone 15 users.

iPhone 15 users began complaining about a bug in the Messages app, claiming that the search tool only shows recent messages after transferring them from an iPhone. It seems that the bug affects all iOS 17 users, including the beta version 17.1. The update has been slow, with a few reporting that they waited a day for the new device to restore past messages.

One workaround for the bug involves going to the Settings app, then on Messages, Siri & Search, and turning all the options off. Afterward, a device restart and enabling the options seems to fix the problem. Affected users have posted on social media and forums that the bug has been fixed with iOS 17.1 second beta. However, the public update has yet to be officially released.