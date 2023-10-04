iOS 17.1 code reveals future Apple Pencil to have USB-C charging

A reference to a USB-C charging Apple Pencil was discovered in the latest iOS 17.1 beta.

Right now both Apple Pencil models do not support USB-C charging, which hints at a future product that will soon come. A reference in the code mentioned ‘connect to USB-C to recharge soon’, and another line that says ‘Apple Pencil battery very low.’ However, it isn’t clear whether the text refers to a future Apple Pencil or the USB-C to Pencil adapter, which allows users to charge their original Apple Pencil through a 10th-generation iPad.

iOS 17.1 Beta 2 (21B5056e) changes:



– Double Tap support added to watchOS 10.1 Beta 2 for Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

– New Standby settings



Apple Pencil 3?



Also, code in beta 2 suggests that Apple might be planning an Apple Pencil 3 with USB-C charging support. The Apple… pic.twitter.com/3eeZuW9Zoq — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 3, 2023

Apple’s move to adding text on the iOS 17.1 beta doesn’t seem to make sense, especially when the adapter launched last year. This might mean a new iPad model is in the works, or that a new Apple Pencil with a USB-C port might be coming next. USB-C is a logical next feature since the iPhone and iPad have started supporting the technology.