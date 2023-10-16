iOS 17.1 to debut October 24

French regulatory organization ANFR has revealed that Apple will launch iOS 17.1 to the public on October 24.

ANFR shared the news on its official website, saying that iOS 17.1 is part of the company’s plan to reduce radiation levels emitted by the iPhone 12. A translated post reads, ‘Apple has committed to deploy an update in France’, and continued with ‘This fix will be available to all users no later than October 24.’

Apple confirmed that the iOS 17.1 update will contain a fix for lowering radiation levels for iPhone 12 models. Just last month the regulatory body ordered Apple to halt the sales of iPhone 12 models and have it fixed after finding that the smartphone was in non-compliance with electromagnetic radiation standards set by Europe.

Apple said that the body did not account for the off-body detection mechanism inherent in the model, but agreed to disable the feature in the country.