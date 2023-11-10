iOS 17.2 beta introduces greater focus on App Store categories

Apple’s upcoming iPhone software will put an emphasis on categories for its App Store platform.

iOS 17.2 beta will have a redesigned App Store, with a new navigation bar at the top for scrolling through app categories such as Navigation, Music, Photo & Video, Education, Entertainment, and more. The categories on top re-appear at the bottom of each section when the user chooses the ‘Browse Categories’ menu. The ‘Games’ section is dissected into several categories, including Adventure, Casino, Simulation, Indie, Racing, Casual, and Puzzle.

Tapping a category reveals apps via a list. Apple did this previously for the Apple Arcade but has long since expanded to other sections. Each category has a small icon that gives the user a glance at what a category does.

New in iOS 17.2: The AppStore now has a tab bar on top of the "Apps" and "Games" sections with different categories of apps.



The ‘Browse Categories’ section is also copied from the Apple Arcade tab, with each one now having a card and a detailed icon. iOS 17.2 is currently under beta testing and is expected to have a public release in December.