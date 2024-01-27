iOS 17.4 to introduce new emojis

iOS 17 users will soon gain access to new emojis as seen in the 17.4 beta software.

The release of beta iOS 17.4 reveals new emojis coming to the operating system. At the moment, the software is limited to developers but it should be available to those who want to try it under the public beta phase. The new emojis are classified under the Unicode 15.1 update, which was given a green light in September last year.

The new emojis coming to iOS 17.4 include a shaking head in horizontal motion ( a no head shake), a shaking head in vertical motion (a yes head shake), a broken chain, a phoenix, a brown mushroom, and a lime. Four new family combinations have been added, and direction options to people emoji such as person in motorized wheelchair, person in manual wheelchair, person with white cane, person kneeling, person running, and person walking.