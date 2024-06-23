iOS 17.6 first public beta goes live

Public beta testers are getting their hands on the first betas of the upcoming iPadOS 17.6 and iOS 17.6.

The public beta versions of the iPadOS 17.6 and iOS 17.6 have gone live a few days after the developer betas for the same software. Participants can download the public beta through their devices’ Settings, then to the Software Update section, and finally on the ‘Beta Updates’ section. Users must toggle the Public Beta option for iPadOS 17 and iOS 17 in order to proceed, as well as signing up on Apple’s official beta testing page.

All of the things Apple mentioned during the WWDC event are included, and it’s not clear what 17.6 brings. A quick look at the developer beta software does not reveal anything new either. It’s believed that Apple is working on iOS 18 and implementing new and useful features.