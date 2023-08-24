iOS 17 fifth public beta released

Apple has launched its fifth and latest public betas for iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and iPadOS 17.

The upcoming operating systems will introduce a new set of features for better user experience. Individuals can download the public betas through the Apple Beta Software Program website. The public beta build number for watchOS 10 is 21R5349b, while the HomePod and tvOS 17 are 21J5347a. In the meantime, the macOS Sonoma build number is 23A5328b, and the iPadOS 17 and iOS 17 build number are 21A5319a.

Each public beta has its own set of features and improvements- for instance, iOS 17 brings Journal, StandBy Mode, and messaging enhancements, while iPadOS brings motion effects to Live Photos, AirPlay, and interactive widgets. macOS Sonoma introduces Game Mode, Continuity, and video conferencing options. The full list is available to view on the official Apple public beta website.

The beta updates can be accessed through their respective device Settings app.