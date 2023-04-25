iOS 17 might be the first to have a Journaling app

Reports have circulated that the upcoming iOS 17 will have a new journaling app.

It’s believed that the journaling app will have robust integration with other iPhone features and apps. A Wall Street Journal report says that users could compile their daily activities for physical and mental health technology. Furthermore, Apple hopes that the app will seamlessly fit in with its services and apps.

Following the potential reveal, a concept of what the ‘Apple Journal’ might look like has appeared online. Parker Ortolani said that he sees the apps as ‘a combination of Notes and Health’ and has even included an Apple Watch concept.

The report by WSJ has proven to be interesting, as the ‘Apple Journal’ is markedly different from other journaling apps. Ortolani hopes that the app will also make an appearance for the Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. As for the release date, Apple has not revealed an exact timeline yet.