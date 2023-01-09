iOS 17 might have less new features because Of Apple’s AR/VR headset foray

Upcoming iPhone software iOS 17 may be less significant than expected due to Apple focusing its efforts on its AR/VR headset.

Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg analyst mentioned that iOS 17, which is given the internal nickname ‘Dawn’, will have ‘fewer major changes than originally planned.’ He says that macOS 14, codenamed ‘Starburst’ will have the same treatment. Gurman says that the imminent launch of the company’s AR/VR headset and its accompanying OS, dubbed xrOS, is currently Apple’s focus.

Apple has been working to introduce a mixed-reality headset for a few years now. The latest news is that a 2023 launch is expected, which explains the fewer changes on its other software.

iOS 16 and iOS 14, launched in June of 2022 and 2020, respectively, had major features, including additions to stock apps Safari and Maps, a new lock screen, the App Library, and refreshed widget options, among others. iOS 17 is expected to be announced during this year’s WWDC.