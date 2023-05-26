iOS 17 to introduce smart home display at the lock screen, according to rumor

Apple’s upcoming operating system for the iPhone may turn the Lock screen into a smart home display.

Bloomberg recently reported that iOS 17 will have enhanced functionalities, specifically for devices with always-on displays. Rumors suggest that a smart home screen will surface once the iPhone is locked and in a horizontal position. This is similar to Nightstand mode on the Apple Watch and will increase the smartphone’s utility in desks and nightstands.

The rumor claims that the smart home display mode will have bright text set on a dark background for improved readability. This feature was previewed on iOS 16’s lock screen widgets, which show condensed information such as temperature, news updates, and more. On iOS 17, the smart home mode can show notifications, weather, and calendar appointments.

iOS 17 is expected to be revealed during the WWDC 23 on June 5. Other rumored features include a journaling app, Wallet enhancements, and a better location services.