iOS 18.2 AirPods Pro 2 feature hearing test now available in 9 more countries

The new update for iOS 18.2 rolls out the AirPods Pro 2 hearing test to 9 more countries namely Italy, France, Romania, The UAE, The UK, Spain, Czechia, Cyrpus, and Luxembourg.

The hearing test feature was first released in the United States and other select countries as of October this year. Hearing loss can be identified by the 5-minute test via measuring an adult’s capacity to hear different sound frequencies. Once the hearing test is completed, results will be shown with a classification for hearing loss and some recommended steps a person can take to deal with the issue.

iOS 18.2 expands on the capacity to use the AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid, requiring the 7B19 firmware version or any later update of the AirPods, which are installed automatically when the earbuds are connected via Bluetooth and to an iPhone, a Mac or and iPad with WiFi internet, or when charging.