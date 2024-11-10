News

iOS 18.2 anticipated to launch early December 

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.2

The iOS 18.2 is anticipated to launch during the first week of December. This update will come with the arrival of the graphics tools Genmoji and Image Playground.

Bloomberg’s reports support early claims for an early December Release of iOS 18.2 as well as iOS 18.3, and that the latter will be a bug fix release that will come out before 2024 ends or quite early next year. The iOS 18.2 update is expected to start branching out Apple Intelligence to other countries. Apple Intelligence features are expected for the iOS, macOS, and iPadOS which was initially revealed at the Worldwide Developer Conference held in June this year.

iOS 18.2

The iOS 18.2 Beta is in progress, with a waitlist for developer access to the graphics features Genmoji and Image Playground, as well as ChatGPT integration and Image Wand. Other features that will come for the Apple Intelligence won’t be available to the public until 2025. iOS 18.4 beta is expected to be released in March or April which will add new features for Siri like deeper app integration and Personal Context.

Lost your password?