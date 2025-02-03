News

iOS 18.3 enables support for Starlink on T-Mobile

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.3

People subscribed to T-mobile can now access Starlink satellites through the Starlink beta, according to Bloomberg. Apple has collaborated with T-Mobile and SpaceX to implement Starlink support for their iPhone models, and this has been confirmed on T-Mobile’s site. To access the beta, you must have an eligible iPhone with iOS 18.3.

Advertisements

The collaboration of T-Mobile and Starlink began back in 2022 followed by a beta program in 2024, December, which let subscribers access the satellites of Starlink to text in certain areas that don’t have cell towers. This was exclusive to Samsung users while Apple and iPhone users were not included. The launch of iOS 18.3 enabled select iPhone users to try the Starlink beta to their advantage, and can simply toggle to turn on the feature called Satellite Connectivity. The access in the beta is limited as of the moment, but this will eventually be made available and expand to more T-mobile Subscribers.

iOS 18.3
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a notch
1 Min Read
iOS
WhatsApp update for iOS addresses privacy issue
1 Min Read
iMac M4
iMac M4 $105 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.3
macOS Sequoia 15.3 launched 
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 launched
1 Min Read
iPods
iPods owned by late Karl Lagerfeld put to auction by Sotheby’s
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
O3-mini
O3-mini launches to ChatGPT users
1 Min Read
AR Glasses
Apple halts AR glasses for Mac development
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
8 additional languages arriving to Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?