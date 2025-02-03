iOS 18.3 enables support for Starlink on T-Mobile

People subscribed to T-mobile can now access Starlink satellites through the Starlink beta, according to Bloomberg. Apple has collaborated with T-Mobile and SpaceX to implement Starlink support for their iPhone models, and this has been confirmed on T-Mobile’s site. To access the beta, you must have an eligible iPhone with iOS 18.3.

The collaboration of T-Mobile and Starlink began back in 2022 followed by a beta program in 2024, December, which let subscribers access the satellites of Starlink to text in certain areas that don’t have cell towers. This was exclusive to Samsung users while Apple and iPhone users were not included. The launch of iOS 18.3 enabled select iPhone users to try the Starlink beta to their advantage, and can simply toggle to turn on the feature called Satellite Connectivity. The access in the beta is limited as of the moment, but this will eventually be made available and expand to more T-mobile Subscribers.