News

iOS 18 adds support to Third-Party cameras on Action Button and Lock Screen

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

The upcoming iOS 18 software launch will let users activate a third-party camera from the Action Button or the Lock Screen.

iOS 18 was introduced during this year’s WWDC and had a slew of updates for users, including a LockedCameraCapture framework that developers could work with. New functionality can be added to camera-centric apps, such as being able to access it from the Lock Screen or when users tap the Action Button.

iOS 18

With the Control Center updated, third-party apps can be added and will have Action and Lock Screen integration. The standard Flashlight and Camera quick access options can be customized with other Control Center apps this way. iPhone users who prefer third-party apps to capture images or videos will find this useful and eliminate having to hunt for the app on the menu screen. The framework will have to be integrated into the app, and it may take some time after iOS 18 launches in fall.

