News

iOS 18 Control Center to get revamps

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

A number of updates will be coming to the Control Center when iOS 18 launches, as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

The same rumor repeated itself at the onset of iOS 17 and iOS 15, but in the history of that, there has been nothing significant. The only additions were quick access to volume, display brightness, and Wi-Fi, among others. The only difference in the iOS 18 version is that it comes from a reputable source.

iOS 18

It’s believed that Apple underwent a testing phase for Control Center, specifically a new refresh for the upcoming iOS 18. However, it’s not confirmed if the changes are satisfactory or if they’re indeed coming to the iPhone operating system. iOS 18 is expected to be unveiled to the public at the Worldwide Developers Conference, which will be held on June 10. A keynote will also be held on the changes and new features.

