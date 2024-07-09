iOS 18 brings dynamic wallpaper support

iOS 18 introduces a new “dynamic” wallpaper feature which is now available in the third developer beta of the operating system, according to 9to5Mac. The wallpaper shifts colors of the default wallpaper over time automatically. It is a minor feature but is something that users will likely appreciate, as it brings freshness to the lockscreen and homescreen dynamically.

Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro has leaked a video on X showcasing the dynamic wallpaper option on iOS 18. He tweeted, “The default iOS 18 wallpaper now has a dynamic option Changing according to time of the day ig”. The video shows the iPhone lock screen wallpaper changing colors dynamically.

The default iOS 18 wallpaper now has a dynamic option

Changing according to time of the day ig pic.twitter.com/ejCtVVG4lQ — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) July 8, 2024

iOS 18 brings many customization features – some which are very basic but useful, such as the ability to freely rearrange app icons on the home screen. Users will have the option to tint the app icons – Apple showcased various tints at the annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) in June. To top it off, people love dark mode and Apple is bringing dark mode app icons support to third-party apps which will improve the dark mode experience further on the iPhone.

Other notable feature releasing on iOS 18

Apple is likely to release the latest iOS 18 operating system later this fall i.e., in September this year as usual, along with the latest iPhone models. The highly anticipated feature of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence – the iPhone maker’s take on artificial intelligence which leverages large language models (LLMs) and on-device machine learning capabilities. The company has partnered with OpenAI to use ChatGPT for answering queries which Apple’s LLMs may not be able to process effectively.

The third beta of iOS 18 is now available for download. The Verge has prepared a guide for installing the beta on your iPhone which you can follow, in case you feel like taking some risks. It is recommended that beta versions of the software be installed on a secondary iPhone and not your main iPhone to avoid the risks of bricking.