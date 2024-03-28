News

iOS 18 may have Apple Maps Custom Routes

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Maps

The upcoming iOS 18 may have a new addition for Apple Maps in the form of Custom Routes.

Advertisements

Currently, users are unable to put in custom routes in Apple Maps, which might change once iOS 18 goes live. The only way to pick a route is through pre-selected options, but there has been a code in iOS 18 labeled ‘CustomRouteCreation’, which could mean a new feature is coming. It’s also said that the feature will only appear in the US come launch time.

Apple Maps

The addition of Custom Routes might allow users to choose specific roads they could travel to, whether for familiarity or as part of a scenic route. Custom routes are a highly-requested feature for Apple Maps users as competitors such as Google Maps already have the option in place. iOS 18 is set to be revealed during the WWDC 2024 happening on June 10 and ending on June 14.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $60 Off
1 Min Read
WWDC 2024
Apple reveals special In-Person event during WWDC 2024
1 Min Read
WWDC
WWDC event for 2024 announced
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Max is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 to have A18 Pro Chip for AI performance
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple puts up ‘Reasons to Upgrade’ page
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 launches with USB hub fix
1 Min Read
Jackery’s Solar Generator
Jackery’s Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station is $130 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro arriving in China
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple updates manuals, specs, and downloads page
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Glossy and matte screen options rumored for new iPad Pro
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $95 Discount on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Lost your password?