iOS 18 may have Apple Maps Custom Routes

The upcoming iOS 18 may have a new addition for Apple Maps in the form of Custom Routes.

Currently, users are unable to put in custom routes in Apple Maps, which might change once iOS 18 goes live. The only way to pick a route is through pre-selected options, but there has been a code in iOS 18 labeled ‘CustomRouteCreation’, which could mean a new feature is coming. It’s also said that the feature will only appear in the US come launch time.

The addition of Custom Routes might allow users to choose specific roads they could travel to, whether for familiarity or as part of a scenic route. Custom routes are a highly-requested feature for Apple Maps users as competitors such as Google Maps already have the option in place. iOS 18 is set to be revealed during the WWDC 2024 happening on June 10 and ending on June 14.