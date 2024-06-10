News

iOS 18 might introduce emoji as iMessages reply

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

The upcoming iOS 18 update might allow users to reply to any iMessage content with an emoji, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

In Gurman’s latest report for the WWDC, he claims that iOS 18 will have ‘at least two changes’ for Tapback in the iPhone messages app. Tapback was introduced in iOS 10 and currently has the thumbs down, thumbs up, question mark, exclamation mark, ‘HA HA’ symbol, and heart. With iOS 18, emojis might be added to the picture. Other competitors such as Telegram, Messenger, and WhatsApp already have this feature. It’s yet to be determined if the new system will support AI-generated emojis, also coming to iOS 18.

iOS 18

The Bloomberg analyst also said that iMessages will have a ‘send later’ feature for iOS 18. Apple will unveil major software updates during the WWDC 2024, which is happening on June 10 via livestream on YouTube and the official website.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Air
M3 MacBook Air models appear in refurbished section
1 Min Read
Using AI to Build Your Single Person Brand on Instagram
Using AI to Build Your Single Person Brand on Instagram
4 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Get $200 Off on the 2024 M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple TV Netflix
Apple TV Netflix might have a redesign soon
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
New games are being added to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Sniper Elite 4
‘Sniper Elite 4’ game arriving on iOS and Mac
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Get Big Discounts on the 5th Generation iPad Air and 6th Gen iPad Mini!
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Dimensions for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro leaked
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple Safari technology preview 196 released
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on iPhone 15 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 5th Generation iPad Air with M1 Chip is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school Apple promo expected soon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?