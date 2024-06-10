iOS 18 might introduce emoji as iMessages reply

The upcoming iOS 18 update might allow users to reply to any iMessage content with an emoji, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

In Gurman’s latest report for the WWDC, he claims that iOS 18 will have ‘at least two changes’ for Tapback in the iPhone messages app. Tapback was introduced in iOS 10 and currently has the thumbs down, thumbs up, question mark, exclamation mark, ‘HA HA’ symbol, and heart. With iOS 18, emojis might be added to the picture. Other competitors such as Telegram, Messenger, and WhatsApp already have this feature. It’s yet to be determined if the new system will support AI-generated emojis, also coming to iOS 18.

The Bloomberg analyst also said that iMessages will have a ‘send later’ feature for iOS 18. Apple will unveil major software updates during the WWDC 2024, which is happening on June 10 via livestream on YouTube and the official website.