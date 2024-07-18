News

iOS 18 now has new ‘Recovered’ album

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

The upcoming iOS 18 has added a new ‘Recovered’ album in the Photos app.

All three iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 will have the ‘recovered’ album in Photos to help users recover videos and images that have been damaged or lost, allowing them to retrieve missing content. This folder only shows up when there is lost content, and users can choose to restore videos or photos or to permanently erase them. Database or file corruption can result in files being sent to the ‘recovered’ album.

iOS 18

A Mac, iPad, or iPhone running the said operating systems will undergo a scan for videos and photos that can be recovered for easy access and without having to use a third-party app or software. The exact location of the album will be in the Utilities section. macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18 are expected to be released to the public this fall.

Lost your password?