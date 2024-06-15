News

iOS 18 Overhauls iCloud interface

By Samantha Wiley
iCloud

The iCloud section on macOS Sequioa, iPadOS 18, and iOS has been revamped in line with Apple Account in Settings.

In the changes, the interface has been redesigned to give users a clear idea of how the device storage is used through the ‘Saved to iCloud’ feature. Apps using the iCloud service have been replaced, and there are more details now, including the number of photos, Notes, and Messages. Users can get into the section and have relevant tools and information available to them. This is a major upgrade over the previous iteration, where there aren’t any helpful tips or solutions.

iCloud

iCloud subscribers also get a ‘Subscriber Edition’ icon which is the same as for Apple News+. iCloud users can see the list of features in the same section. Apple also added the ‘Recommended for You’ suggestions to have quicker iCloud backup access, upgrade to plans, inactive backups, and more.

