iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

The upcoming iOS 18 will have AI features for the Safari browser, as per a report.

The latest rumor to come out for iOS 18 involves several AI features arriving on Apple’s browser. One is the ‘intelligent search’ that uses on-device technology for identifying phrases and topics on a webpage for summarization. There’s also a ‘web eraser’ tool for removing unwanted portions- the changes are persistent unless reversed by the user.

Safari

Also arriving on Safari is a quick-access menu to consolidate page tools from the Share Sheet and onto the new section. Alignment on both the macOS and iPadOS versions is said to be improved. It’s believed that iOS 18 will be revealed during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple plans to improve the browser in the near future, with a more robust Visual Look-Up version that allows users to collect product information on images. The visual look-up feature is expected to launch in 2025.

