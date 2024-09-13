iOS 18 to come with ‘Repair Assistant’ feature

iOS 18 will have the ‘Repair Assistant’ feature to help users get replacement parts for a repair.

‘Repair Assistant’ recognizes genuine Apple components and configures installed parts before iOS 18 is released and ensures the iPhone is working as intended and fully functional when a part is replaced. Displays can be configured for auto brightness and True Tone, while batteries can be set for Battery Health. Users can access the configuration in the Parts and Service within the About section after going to Settings. It’s worth noting that ‘Parts and Service’ will remain invisible if the device has not been repaired yet.

Apple claims that Repair Assistant will work with iPhone 12 and newer models, and displays, cameras, and batteries will be configurable in this regard. The Cupertino-based company highlighted Repair Assistant in April and said that the tool can be used for repairs in used genuine Apple components.