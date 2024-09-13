News

iOS 18 to come with ‘Repair Assistant’ feature

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

iOS 18 will have the ‘Repair Assistant’ feature to help users get replacement parts for a repair.

Advertisements

‘Repair Assistant’ recognizes genuine Apple components and configures installed parts before iOS 18 is released and ensures the iPhone is working as intended and fully functional when a part is replaced. Displays can be configured for auto brightness and True Tone, while batteries can be set for Battery Health. Users can access the configuration in the Parts and Service within the About section after going to Settings. It’s worth noting that ‘Parts and Service’ will remain invisible if the device has not been repaired yet.

iOS 18

Apple claims that Repair Assistant will work with iPhone 12 and newer models, and displays, cameras, and batteries will be configurable in this regard. The Cupertino-based company highlighted Repair Assistant in April and said that the tool can be used for repairs in used genuine Apple components.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Flappy Bird
Flappy Bird making an iOS comeback
1 Min Read
Netflix App
Netflix app now requires iPhone XS or newer
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 models have 45W fast charging with USB-C
1 Min Read
Anker Solix C800 Plus
The Anker Solix C800 Plus is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
New Apple Pencil Pro firmware launches
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 203 goes live
1 Min Read
iMac
The 2023 iMac with M3 is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16’s displays 50% tougher
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple Offers 25W charging on iPhone 16
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 has reduced wind noise feature
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The M3 MacBook Pro 1TB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Apple reveals two new AirPods 4 models 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?