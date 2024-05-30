News

iOS 18 to introduce App Icon customization

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

A report advocates that upgrades are coming to the home screen and Apple apps for the upcoming iOS 18 that’s arriving in the fall of this year.

Advertisements

The updates are anticipated to be announced at the WWDC event in June with the new features including enhancements based on AI. Past reports suggest that Photos, Siri, Voice memos, and Safari will acquire AI-based functionalities.

iOS 18

Another possibility on the use of AI will come in the form of Messages. The app will have the capability to recommend custom emojis based on how the user texts. Apple will permit the freedom of the users to customize their home screens along with free placement and app icon groupings, with more custom options arriving. Bloomberg adds that the forthcoming Apple OS will allow the user to change app icons.

Apple is set to reveal more on the iOS 18 on June 10 at the WWDC event.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Max is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Apple targets 9 million shipment for iPad Pro OLED screens
1 Min Read
Pixelmator Pro
AI masking tools added to Pixelmator Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone and iPad
New patent reveals anti-stress feature for iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker’s Nano Power Bank is Discounted to Just $35
1 Min Read
MacBook
All-screen MacBook might have the M5 chip
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Black Pencil design award given to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
1 Min Read
iPod Prototype
Unreleased game ‘Stacker’ shown in iPod prototype
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
New Beats Pill appears in Taiwan NCC
1 Min Read
macOS 15
Apple to refresh macOS 15 system settings
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?