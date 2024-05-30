iOS 18 to introduce App Icon customization

A report advocates that upgrades are coming to the home screen and Apple apps for the upcoming iOS 18 that’s arriving in the fall of this year.

The updates are anticipated to be announced at the WWDC event in June with the new features including enhancements based on AI. Past reports suggest that Photos, Siri, Voice memos, and Safari will acquire AI-based functionalities.

Another possibility on the use of AI will come in the form of Messages. The app will have the capability to recommend custom emojis based on how the user texts. Apple will permit the freedom of the users to customize their home screens along with free placement and app icon groupings, with more custom options arriving. Bloomberg adds that the forthcoming Apple OS will allow the user to change app icons.

Apple is set to reveal more on the iOS 18 on June 10 at the WWDC event.