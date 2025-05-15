iOS 19 to have AI-Powered battery management feature

Apple’s next major iOS software will have a battery management system powered by artificial intelligence.

Bloomberg reported that iOS 19 will utilize AI to help users manage their device battery life. The feature will make adjustments and provide an overlay of iPhone usage in hopes of cutting down on energy waste. It will be included within the Apple Intelligence suite and collect battery data over time. Furthermore, the AI will reduce app energy draw depending on the user’s habits and have a Lock Screen display that tells the remaining time to get a 100% battery charge.

It’s believed that the battery management option was made for the iPhone 17 Air. The thin dimensions compromise on battery capacity, and it’s rumored that Apple will include a battery pack for sale to those who need more juice. iOS 19 and further details and features might be revealed during this year’s WWDC.