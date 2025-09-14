iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features

The Powerbeats Pro 2 was released earlier this year, which is touted as the first earbuds with a heart rate monitoring feature. The iOS 26 will bring improvements to the Powerbeats Pro 2 to match the new AirPods Pro 3. Both earbuds feature the new heart rate monitoring feature.

The heart rate monitoring will be able to work with the Fitness app on your iPhone, letting you track the calories you burned and your heart rate from 50 workout types that are found in the Fitness app, and doesn’t require you to have an Apple Watch.

Subscribers of Apple Fitness+ who have the Powerbeats Pro 2 can see metrics on their performance in real-time right on their smartphone. Other upgrades on the Powerbeats Pro 2 include tracking your steps even when your iPhone is not with you and Siri Interactions via a nod or shake of the user’s head.

iOS 26 will roll out on September 15, Monday.