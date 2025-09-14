News

iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features

The Powerbeats Pro 2 was released earlier this year, which is touted as the first earbuds with a heart rate monitoring feature. The iOS 26 will bring improvements to the Powerbeats Pro 2 to match the new AirPods Pro 3. Both earbuds feature the new heart rate monitoring feature.


The heart rate monitoring will be able to work with the Fitness app on your iPhone, letting you track the calories you burned and your heart rate from 50 workout types that are found in the Fitness app, and doesn’t require you to have an Apple Watch.

iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features

Subscribers of Apple Fitness+ who have the Powerbeats Pro 2 can see metrics on their performance in real-time right on their smartphone. Other upgrades on the Powerbeats Pro 2 include tracking your steps even when your iPhone is not with you and Siri Interactions via a nod or shake of the user’s head.

iOS 26 will roll out on September 15, Monday.


Latest News
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
1 Min Read
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
1 Min Read
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
1 Min Read
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
1 Min Read
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
1 Min Read
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
1 Min Read
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?