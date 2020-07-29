iOS Alexa App gets an update and redesign

iOS

Amazon’s Alexa gets an update for the iPhone which adds a personalized home screen and native features.

The Alexa app for iOS gets overhauled with several redesigns, including shifting the focus away from third party skills and a personalized Home screen.

The Home section now emphasizes the Alexa button, which gives users a straightforward way to activate the voice assistant. Right below are several ‘suggestions’ per user, including music playback control, setting alarms and more. Advanced features, like Skills, Routines, Reminders and Settings have been sent to the ‘More’ button.

Alexa users should be able to get suggestions and tips more easily. Amazon hopes that the redesign can make users adapt better with Alexa on their iPhone and through Amazon voice speakers like the Echo.

The new update should be available to download now on iOS, Android and Fire OS devices. Amazon mentioned that all supported devices should have it by late August.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > iOS Alexa App gets an update and redesign
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.