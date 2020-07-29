iOS Alexa App gets an update and redesign

Amazon’s Alexa gets an update for the iPhone which adds a personalized home screen and native features.

The Home section now emphasizes the Alexa button, which gives users a straightforward way to activate the voice assistant. Right below are several ‘suggestions’ per user, including music playback control, setting alarms and more. Advanced features, like Skills, Routines, Reminders and Settings have been sent to the ‘More’ button.

Alexa users should be able to get suggestions and tips more easily. Amazon hopes that the redesign can make users adapt better with Alexa on their iPhone and through Amazon voice speakers like the Echo.

The new update should be available to download now on iOS, Android and Fire OS devices. Amazon mentioned that all supported devices should have it by late August.