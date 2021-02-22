iOS and iPadOS 14.5 reveal new features, including ‘Scribble’ and revamped app purchase sheet

The latest beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 feature several new additions, notably Scribble and a revamped app purchase sheet.

Testers of the new software tried out Scribble, a technology that’s similar to the finger-based input and text recognition of the Apple Watch. Here, users could write characters with their Apple Pencil in any text field. Currently, ‘Scribble’ only supports Chinese and English but more languages, including Spanish, Portugese, Italian, German and French will be added along the way.

Scribble can also do copy paste, edit and more, and is integrated in various apps such as Calendar, Safari and Notes.

Apple appears to making some changes to the “buy sheet” on iOS 14.5. Not quite as dramatic as I hope they’ll eventually do, but headed the right direction. iOS 14.5 beta 2 vs iOS 14.4 https://t.co/miDq0HPdSY pic.twitter.com/QIqQVvkcDi — David Barnard (@drbarnard) February 19, 2021

David Barnard, an iOS developer noticed a revamped App Store UI for iOS 14.5 beta, notably a ‘buy sheet’ that pops up when a user buys an app, with a more noticeable change in the font where subscription pricing is displayed. This comes after complaints were lodged against Apple due to scam apps prevailing on the App Store.