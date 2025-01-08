iOS and iPadOS 18.2.1 launched

The iOS 18.2.1 was launched along with the iPadOS 18.2.1, featuring minor updates for the operating systems of the iPadOS 18 and iOS 18. This new software was released after Apple launched the iPadOS and iOS 18.2 last month. It can be downloaded on iPhones that are eligible for the update via a broadcast transmission or OTA.

The new update is targeted towards important bugs experienced on the previous version, and all Apple users are encouraged to upgrade to the latest version by heading to the Settings app then going to General, and finding Software Update. Testing for the iPadOS and iOS 18.3 is also underway with an expected release later this month.

You can see patch notes of software updates on their website to see if they added any new features, if there are any new bug fixes or anything they improved for the latest software update for the iOS and iPadOS.