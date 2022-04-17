iOS and macOS to get Unreal Engine game tool ‘Core’

Previously only available to PC, Manticore Games’ Unreal Engine game creation tool will be coming to iOS and macOS this summer.

‘Core’ is based on the Unreal Engine and will be free to download and use. Core developer Manticore Games announced it online after the tool passed its first-year mark. Core users should be able to play with Windows players when it arrives on Macs, iPads and iPhones.

The company encourages developers to get ahead and create mobile experiences via iOS optimization tools on Friday. ‘Core’ is itself a free to play game with a system that allows users to create games, events and worlds.

A machine with 8GB RAM, Core i5-7400 and NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or an AMD equivalent are recommended to run ‘Core’ smoothly. Technically, iPhone XR and newer and 2016 model Macs and newer should be able to launch and run ‘Core’ without any issues or slowdowns.