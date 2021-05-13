New iOS 14.6 beta introduces new features in Podcasts app

Apple released the third beta of iOS 14.6 recently and it is now available as a public beta which means anybody can download and install it. Prior to the public beta, the company runs developer beta for operating system updates which are only accessible to paid Apple developers who have made the payment of $99 as an annual fee.

In the new iOS 14.6 beta, ithas been found to contain new features in the Podcasts app. The update reportedly tries to solve some of the UI/UX problems reported by users after the iOS 14.5 update. Many users took to Twitter to mock the updated Podcasts app in the iOS 14.5 software version.

Apple is listening to its customers

The new updates to the Podcasts in iOS 14.6 third beta, in an attempt to fix the problems faced by users, were spotted by a MacRumours contributor named Steve Moser. He reportedly discovered the changes in the app and also the changes in the source code. The new changes reportedly include the ability to mark all episodes as played, ability to remove downloads, and the ability to recover episodes.

Apple finally brought back the “Mark All As Played” option in the Podcasts app in iOS 14.5 beta 3. They also added an option to “Remove Downloads”. pic.twitter.com/e5I9QBHTSr — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 10, 2021

“Fifteen years ago, Apple took podcasts mainstream, offering creators a premier, open platform to inform, entertain, and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners around the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president (SVP) of Internet Software and Services in a press release highlighting the changes introduced in the Podcasts app with the iOS 14.5 update. “Today, Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover and enjoy millions of great shows, and we are proud to lead the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. We’re excited to introduce this powerful new platform to creators around the world, and we can’t wait to hear what they make with it.”