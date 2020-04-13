iOS devises activations rise in numbers for first quarter since 2016

This year the first quarter has been good for iOS device activations across the US. 44% of the activated smartphones in the first quarter of 2020 were iOS devices. It is the highest number of activations Apple saw for iOS devices since 2016.

The data by CIRP suggests that Android phones were responsible for 56% activations. Overall the numbers of iOS and Android devices have remained stable. There have been only a few minor fluctuations in numbers due to OS loyalty.

Mike Levin Co-Founder of CIRP says:

“For the past four or so years, around 90% of new mobile phone activations stayed with the buyer’s previous operating system”

The report suggests that in the first quarter of 2020, 91% of iOS users remained with the iOS devices and 89% of users who were using Android remained with the same OS while activating a new phone. Over the past three years, there have been very few fluctuations in activating a new phone. The users tend to stay with the phone they know better.

CIRP (Consumer Research Intelligence Partners) data was based on a survey of 500 users from April 1 to April 9. These were the users who activated new phones from January to March 2020.