iOS game Angry Birds Classic gets an official rename

Game developer Rovio announced that the iOS game ‘Angry Birds Classic’ will be renamed to ‘Red’s First Flight’.

The change, according to Rovio, was due to the title affecting its other games. However, the company did not go into specifics as to which game titles were impacted and why. It’s worth noting that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is unlike other Rovio games such as Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Journey, Angry Birds Friends, and more as it’s a paid app.

‘Angry Birds Classic’ will get a rename on iOS, while on Android the game will be removed. Those who paid for the app can continue playing it without any issues. Furthermore, users who search the App Store for the game will be encouraged to try out the newer Angry Birds titles before they could pay $0.99 cents for the Classics title.

The rename and removal of the game will be made on February 23.