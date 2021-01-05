iOS game ‘Pascal’s Wager’ supports keyboard and mouse

‘Pascal’s Wager‘, an iOS game is the first to have support for mouse and keyboard input. The feature was added in the game’s 1.6.2 update and works on iPhones and iPads running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 or later.

Pascal’s Wager is a fantasy ARPG game that features world-class orchestra, unique characters and high level graphics. It’s available to download now on the App Store.

During the 2020 WWDC Apple has announced trackpad, mouse and keyboard support, with an online session for developers to teach them how to integrate it on their games. ‘Civilization VI’ and ‘XCOM 2’ already has keyboard support but it’s the first time an iOS game has support for both mouse and keyboard, which makes it more like a computer gaming experience.

Pascal’s Wager can be bought at the App Store for $4.99. It has additional in-app purchases and requires a free space of 2.7 GB or greater.