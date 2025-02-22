News

iOS Google and Chrome app get Lens visual feature

By Samantha Wiley
iOS

The Google Lens visual feature is enhanced and accessible through the iOS and Chrome app.

Advertisements

iOS users can now complete searches from their devices without having to open new tabs or taking screenshots. When using Chrome, the new Lens feature can be accessed via the three-dot menu by choosing ‘Search Screen with Google Lens’. The company said the process would be more streamlined as a new icon will be added to the address bar, which is similar to the desktop app.

iOS

The iOS Google app is remade the same way, with users being able to do screen searches when they tap the three-dot menu and choose ‘Search this Screen’. Several interaction methods are allowed, including tapping, highlighting, or drawing to complete a visual search as they watch videos, shop, or browse. There’s an AI integration as well to help with object recognition and detailed information on unique images.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16e users will be prompted with software update
iPhone 16e users will be prompted with software update
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
The M2 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e
12-Minute iPhone 16e announcement video uploaded by Apple
1 Min Read
C1 Modem
Apple introduces new C1 modem
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple ceased production for iPhone 14
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
This year sees big changes in the iPhone design 
1 Min Read
Spotify
New premium tier with AI features coming to Spotify
1 Min Read
iOS 18.5
iOS 18.5 is already being tested by Apple
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp releases chat theme and bubble customizations
1 Min Read
Apple
27-inch Mini-LED display in the works
1 Min Read
Lost your password?