iOS Google and Chrome app get Lens visual feature

The Google Lens visual feature is enhanced and accessible through the iOS and Chrome app.

iOS users can now complete searches from their devices without having to open new tabs or taking screenshots. When using Chrome, the new Lens feature can be accessed via the three-dot menu by choosing ‘Search Screen with Google Lens’. The company said the process would be more streamlined as a new icon will be added to the address bar, which is similar to the desktop app.

The iOS Google app is remade the same way, with users being able to do screen searches when they tap the three-dot menu and choose ‘Search this Screen’. Several interaction methods are allowed, including tapping, highlighting, or drawing to complete a visual search as they watch videos, shop, or browse. There’s an AI integration as well to help with object recognition and detailed information on unique images.