iOS Google Maps surprises with an update

Tech giant Google has recently updated its Google Maps for the iOS following the rollout of Apple’s app privacy labels.

In December, Apple began pushing developers to have their own app privacy labels, which shows users what data is being collected and shared to third parties.

Google was particularly slow in implementing app privacy labels- in February, the company finally began working on adding them to its flagship apps. At one point, Gmail users were notified that their app was out of date and with no update available.

Now Google Maps has an update, as well as Google Photos which make them compliant in the latest app privacy rollout. Google Maps version 5.65 has some minor refreshes and bug fixes, and now that it’s compliant the company can start adding new features moving forward.

Google Map iOS users can download the latest update for free today on the App Store.