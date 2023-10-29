iOS Google Maps to get powered by Artificial Intelligence

Google is planning on adding AI-powered features to its flagship navigational app for iOS.

A new Google Maps is en route to arrive in 12 countries, including the US, Germany, France, and Canada over the next few months. Headlining the list of features is Immersive View for routes, which aims to make trips more convenient and promote sustainable choices. Announced at the Google I/O event this year, the feature offers a new preview to users who are cycling, walking, or driving.

Immersive View unlocks several nifty functions, such as previewing a route in different views from start to finish, allowing the user to prepare each turn and see detailed turn-by-turn directions. A time slider allows users to see simulated weather conditions and traffic as well. Immersive Feature is set to launch in cities such as Venice, Tokyo, Seattle, San Jose, San Francisco, Paris, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Las Vegas, Florence, Dublin, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.