iOS Instagram and FB Messenger rolls out new update

Social media platforms Instagram and Facebook Messenger both have launched new features in their most recent iOS app updates.

Parent company Meta has revealed several interesting features, such as Split Payments, Vanish Mode and changes to celebrate Safer Internet Day. Facebook Messenger, in particular, now has enhanced user control for messages. Vanish Mode makes a user’s message, including reactions, stickers, GIFs and text disappear when they’re seen. Split Payment allows users to evenly split a bill via group chat. The amount can be customized as well.

As part of promoting Safer Internet Day, Instagram introduces Security Checkup guides and a new option for a friend to confirm another person’s identity when they’re locked out.

Updates for iOS Facebook Messenger and Instagram apps are now live, and users can either allow it to auto-update by going to Settings or manually updating them through the App Store. Both apps are free to download as well.