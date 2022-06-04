iOS ‘Jurassic World Primal Ops’ now open for pre-registration

Pre-registration for the game ‘Jurassic World Primal Ops’ is now open for those who are interested in downloading the title come the launch date.

‘Jurassic World Primal Ops’ will be free to play when it launches, although there’s no official release date yet. The game is billed as a top-down action-adventure game featuring dozens of dinosaurs you can collect. Players take on the role of a dinosaur handler and save dinosaurs from sinister laboratories, deadly poachers and malicious mercenaries.

Those who have pre-registered might get a bonus for signing up, which may be in the form of in-game items or extra game currency. ‘Jurassic World Primal Ops’ gameplay and official video trailers are available to watch on YouTube. The game is expected to release on Android as well and will rely on in-app purchases and paywalls to earn profit.

‘Jurassic World Primal Ops’ is set to coincide with ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, which will arrive in theaters June 10.