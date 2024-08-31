News

iOS Lock Screen now supports more Sports app features

By Samantha Wiley
Sports app

The Apple Sports app has been updated with new changes and features on iOS.

When watchOS 11 and iOS 18 roll out, the app will support Live Activities on leagues and teams, as per Apple. In this case, the Live Activities will display play-by-play information and live scores on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island for new models, as well as the Apple Watch. However, Live Activities will be gone from the Apple TV app when iOS 18 launches.

Sports app

In addition, the Apple Sports app has been optimized for college football and NFL seasons, with quick access to drives in conjunction with plays. A new dynamic tracker will show users where the ball is located at any given time. Apple promised an update later this year for enhanced search functionality and drop-down navigation. The Cupertino-based company promised more leagues will be making an appearance in the future, including the Europa League and Champions League.

