iOS 26 and macOS 26 will feature a new “frosty” design

Apple is planning a major redesign of its operating systems (OSes), including iOS and macOS, according to multiple reputed sources. It is unclear whether the updated design language will reflect in watchOS and tvOS. The goal behind the redesign reportedly is to bring the design elements of visionOS to other OSes of Apple.

The operating system powering the Vision Pro headset uses a frosted glass-like design which is popularly known as “Glassmorphism”. If you are an avid Apple-fan / follower, you would know that the design language of Apple OSes prior to 2013 was known as skeuomorphism which took inspiration from real-world objects.

Biggest OS redesign since the Jony Ive-ification

The upcoming redesign is being touted as the biggest design overhaul since 2013. The design language of iOS and macOS will be more “frosty”. It is to be seen how it will turn out to be, including if it improves the user experience (UX) in any meaningful way or if it will just be a coat of paint. A running joke in the Apple community is: when you fail at AI, you fallback on UI, referring to the fact that Apple has failed at releasing any substantial AI features and hence is planning to present this year’s WWDC splash with a new UI for its operating systems.

It will be a difficult year for Apple in terms of woo-ing the tech community, aftering having failed to deliver on its Apple Intelligence (AI) promise. The general audience who do not follow the tech world but just like Apple and the iPhone, will continue to do so, including people who just want a reliable phone. However, the tech community which looks out for new features is disappointed with the slowdown in Apple’s release-cycle of artificial intelligence features.

Multiple reports have suggested that 2025 will not see Apple release any major artificial intelligence features.