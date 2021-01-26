iOS Microsoft Edge gains several new useful features

Microsoft has recently updated its browser app for Mac to have new visual themes, a password keeper, ‘sleeping tabs’ and others.

‘Sleeping tabs’ is perhaps the most intriguing update for the Edge browser. Here, tabs that are in the background or inactive get less prioritized in system resources, thus improving performance. This can be enabled or disabled by going to the app’s settings.

The password generator will create a complex password for those who have signed up on a new website or wish to change their existing passwords. Edge will now have a notification if the password is breached, similar to the one Safari has.

Edge also has two dozen new themes for visual customization of the address bar, tab pages, tabs and general interface. A sidebar search option becomes available for quick navigation and without having to open another tab.

To get the new features users may update to the latest version or download it from the official Microsoft Edge website.