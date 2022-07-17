iOS Minecraft gets Bluetooth keyboard and mouse support

Popular block-building game Minecraft now offers Bluetooth keyboard and mouse support on iPhone and iPad devices.

The latest update of Minecraft now has in-game controls when you add a keyboard and mouse. Minecraft players can get the newest version, 1.19.10 on the App Store and remap the keys via Settings, General and Keyboard, and finally Modifier Keys. To connect the Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, users will need to pair the device on their tablet or smartphone.

The newest iPadOS and iOS Minecraft version also has music that comes directly from the app, thereby eliminating the need to download from the marketplace. The full patch notes can be viewed on the Minecraft game on the App Store or the official Minecraft website.

Minecraft stands as one of the most popular paid games that has been around for years. It costs $6.99 on the App Store and stands at the number one spot in the ‘Paid Games’ category.