iOS MS Office app to have Apple Pencil Handwriting-to-Text support

Microsoft recently released an open beta for its Office app for iPad that allows handwriting-to-text using an Apple Pencil.

The iPad app allows users to edit or insert text in Excel, PowerPoint or Office using the Apple-branded stylus- when writing, the text is automatically converted to typed text. In the version 2.64, MS Office users can enable the ‘Scribble’ feature by going to Settings, then Apple Pencil. Office Insider Program members can try it out via TestFlight, but it seems that the feature will be made available to the public a few weeks from now.

Scribble is a feature that was introduced in iPadOS and can be enabled in any compatible iPad, including the 5th gen iPad mini, the 6th gen iPad, the third gen iPad Air and any iPad Pro model. Microsoft has united all its productivity apps in one platform, called ‘Office’ and can be downloaded for the iPhone and iPad.