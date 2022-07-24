iOS Netflix app has new external ‘Subscribe’ button

The Netflix app on iOS now has a button that leads users away from the app and to the official website to subscribe.

Apple revealed in March that developers of reader apps can now offer a link that will lead them outside and to an external site to manage and create accounts. The term ‘reader’ is used to connote outside content, including previously bought music, books, magazines, videos and newspapers.

Netflix has added the API to its app, starting with the subscribe button to direct them to the official website.

Once the button is tapped, users are warned that the resulting transaction will no longer be Apple’s responsibility and that they won’t be able to request refunds or manage subscriptions through Apple.

The Cupertino-based company recently opened up to the thought of adding external links and alternate payment platforms after being forced to comply with the Japanese Fair Trade Commission.